Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Briar Jumper head football coach Robbie Lucas has died.

Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed his death in a statement Monday morning.

“The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas. He was an outstanding football coach, an excellent teacher, and an even better person. Coach Lucas always put others before himself and made countless sacrifices for the betterment of his players, coaches, and students. The positive impact Robbie made on everyone around him is immeasurable and will span for decades to come through the success of his players and students. The world lost a great football coach and a fantastic man. Coach Lucas will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Nicole, his daughters Molly, and Maddie as well as his entire family.”

The Briar Jumper Athletics Twitter account also posted about his passing.

Lucas led the Briar Jumpers to a Class 2A state championship in 2019, the first and only in the school’s history.

He served as Somerset’s head coach for 14 seasons.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
3 dead in UVA shooting, search continues for suspect
WHITLEY CO FIRE
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
Three flown from scene of Magoffin Co. school bus crash
WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunshine returns to start the new week, but warmth does not
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
3 dead in UVA shooting, search continues for suspect
Photo Courtesy: City of Whitesburg Facebook
City of Whitesburg mourns loss of council member Earlene Williams