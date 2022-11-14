Showers move back in as November’s chill continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have enjoyed some dry conditions throughout the past couple of days, but more showers are on the way as we get closer to the middle of this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will increase as we head through the overnight as we watch our next system on the way into the region. Clouds will keep us slightly milder than last night, but we’re still chilly as lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s. Some showers may start as a few flurries as we head closer to the daybreak hours.

Our system pushes into the region as we head into the midday hours on our Tuesday. While it will be chilly, temperatures do look to stay well above freezing. Highs will be up into the lower 40s with clouds and rain showers...though I can’t rule out a decoration snowflake or two as this system pushes through. It should work out during the overnight hours as we fall back into the middle 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

Some small disturbances may continue to work through the region to provide us with the potential for a few clouds and maybe some showers or flurries during the late evening or overnight hours.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through much of the remainder of the work week as highs stay cool in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Another system may try to bring us some even colder weather, though, as we head into the weekend.

