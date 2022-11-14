Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening.

In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins and their children in Pulaski County, taking power lines with it.

Eventually, the house caught fire and the family lost everything.

You can donate by going to the community room at the Mount Victory Fire Department. Details are in the Facebook posts below.

