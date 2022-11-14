Multiple students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash, officials say

By Dakota Makres and Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Emergency Management officials said a school bus crashed on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road.

We are told the bus went down an embankment with students on board. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told WYMT multiple students are injured along with the driver.

We have confirmed one helicopter is on scene, others are on the way.

Other agencies are responding from surrounding counties.

No word yet on how many students are on board.

WYMT has a reporter heading to the scene.

We will keep you updated.

