Middlesboro community in shock after house fire that killed 10-year-old

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro EMS responded to a house fire that killed a 10 year old and left five others with non-life threatening injuries.

The tragedy has left the Middlesboro community in shock.

“I found this out last night. I haven’t slept all night. I’m just truly heartbroken,” Middlesboro Schools Superintendent Waylon Allen said.

The fire engulfed almost everything the family owned as it burned through the foundation.

“They lost their clothes. They only thing they have left is the clothes on their back. We’ve arranged through one of our local churches, Shiloh Church, has arranged to get them housing and provide them food and a place to stay,” Middlesboro Middle School Principal Bill Jones said.

The 10 year old who did not escape the flames was Mark Smolick, who was a fifth grader at Middlesboro Middle School.

Jones said the other students are heartbroken.

“It’s hard to tell other ten year olds that their friend’s not gonna be there,” the principal said.

Teachers and counselors have tried to comfort the students as they fight through shock.

“They’ve been busy all morning. They have really helped the kids and it seems like the mood is starting to change a little bit,” Bill Jones said.

A cause for the fire has not yet been announced.

Shiloh Church in Middlesboro is currently taking donations for the family.

