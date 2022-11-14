Kentucky stays put in AP Top 25
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) - North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press.
Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings.
Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.
Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|North Carolina
|(2-0)
|ACC
|2
|Gonzaga
|(2-0)
|West Coast
|3
|Houston
|(2-0)
|American
|4
|Kentucky
|(2-0)
|SEC
|5
|Baylor
|(2-0)
|Big 12
|6
|Kansas
|(2-0)
|Big 12
|7
|Duke
|(2-0)
|ACC
|8
|UCLA
|(2-0)
|Pac-12
|9
|Arkansas
|(2-0)
|SEC
|10
|Creighton
|(2-0)
|Big East
|11
|Texas
|(2-0)
|Big 12
|12
|Indiana
|(2-0)
|Big Ten
|13
|Auburn
|(2-0)
|SEC
|14
|Arizona
|(2-0)
|Pac-12
|15
|TCU
|(2-0)
|Big 12
|16
|Virginia
|(2-0)
|ACC
|17
|San Diego State
|(2-0)
|Mountain West
|18
|Alabama
|(2-0)
|SEC
|19
|Illinois
|(2-0)
|Big Ten
|20
|Michigan
|(2-0)
|Big Ten
|21
|Dayton
|(2-0)
|Atlantic 10
|22
|Tennessee
|(1-1)
|SEC
|23
|Texas Tech
|(2-0)
|Big 12
|24
|Texas A&M
|(2-0)
|SEC
|25
|UConn
|(2-0)
|Big East
