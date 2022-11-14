Kentucky stays put in AP Top 25

(AP) - North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press.

Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings.

Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.

Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 North Carolina (2-0) ACC 2 Gonzaga (2-0) West Coast 3 Houston (2-0) American 4 Kentucky (2-0) SEC 5 Baylor (2-0) Big 12 6 Kansas (2-0) Big 12 7 Duke (2-0) ACC 8 UCLA (2-0) Pac-12 9 Arkansas (2-0) SEC 10 Creighton (2-0) Big East 11 Texas (2-0) Big 12 12 Indiana (2-0) Big Ten 13 Auburn (2-0) SEC 14 Arizona (2-0) Pac-12 15 TCU (2-0) Big 12 16 Virginia (2-0) ACC 17 San Diego State (2-0) Mountain West 18 Alabama (2-0) SEC 19 Illinois (2-0) Big Ten 20 Michigan (2-0) Big Ten 21 Dayton (2-0) Atlantic 10 22 Tennessee (1-1) SEC 23 Texas Tech (2-0) Big 12 24 Texas A&M (2-0) SEC 25 UConn (2-0) Big East

