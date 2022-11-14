Kentucky stays put in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus Hronsky (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) - North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press.

Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings.

Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.

Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1North Carolina(2-0)ACC
2Gonzaga(2-0)West Coast
3Houston(2-0)American
4Kentucky(2-0)SEC
5Baylor(2-0)Big 12
6Kansas(2-0)Big 12
7Duke(2-0)ACC
8UCLA(2-0)Pac-12
9Arkansas(2-0)SEC
10Creighton(2-0)Big East
11Texas(2-0)Big 12
12Indiana(2-0)Big Ten
13Auburn(2-0)SEC
14Arizona(2-0)Pac-12
15TCU(2-0)Big 12
16Virginia(2-0)ACC
17San Diego State(2-0)Mountain West
18Alabama(2-0)SEC
19Illinois(2-0)Big Ten
20Michigan(2-0)Big Ten
21Dayton(2-0)Atlantic 10
22Tennessee(1-1)SEC
23Texas Tech(2-0)Big 12
24Texas A&M(2-0)SEC
25UConn(2-0)Big East

