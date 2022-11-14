Kentucky clinches top overall seed in NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wildcats’ quest for the NCAA College Cup, they’ll have home field advantage throughout.
The UK men’s soccer team earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, receiving a first-round bye.
Kentucky will host the winner of South Florida and Hofstra in the second round of the tournament on Sunday.
