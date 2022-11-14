Kentucky clinches top overall seed in NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament

Wildcats defeat West Virginia 3-0 to advance to Sun Belt Conference Final
Wildcats defeat West Virginia 3-0 to advance to Sun Belt Conference Final(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wildcats’ quest for the NCAA College Cup, they’ll have home field advantage throughout.

The UK men’s soccer team earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, receiving a first-round bye.

Kentucky will host the winner of South Florida and Hofstra in the second round of the tournament on Sunday.

Check out the full NCAA Tournament bracket here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.
Athlete Advantage forms NIL collective for UK student-athletes
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Governor’s Cup kickoff time set
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Kentucky stays put in AP Top 25
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies