Issues & Answers: Al Cross

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with long-time political journalist Al Cross from the UK Institute for Rural Journalism & Community Issues.

The two sat down for a wide ranging interview covering reactions to the earliest returns from the midterm elections as well as looking ahead to the 2023 Kentucky Gubernatorial election.

You can watch the entire episode above.

