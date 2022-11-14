Healthcare professionals discuss increase in adults with RSV

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter approaches, there is often an increase in young children contracting Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

This year, healthcare professionals are saying they are now seeing an uptick in adults with RSV.

“We’ve seen several cases already this year of RSV in adults,” said Dr. John Jones, medical director for Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky. “We’ve had several that are RSV positive, some on the ventilator.”

Jones said with the triple-demic that we are facing, it’s getting harder to diagnose which respiratory illness people may have.

“We have COVID compounded on top of flu that we already had, and now we have this RSV epidemic,” said Jones.

Jones added the increase in RSV cases has been especially difficult given the national shortage in RSV tests.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fares Khater said although RSV cases are increasing, the virus has not reached its peak yet.

“Classically, this is not the time of the year for RSV to peak, and it hasn’t peaked yet, but we are seeing infections everywhere.”

Khater said this increase in cases can be attributed to everyone letting their guards down following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our bodies have not seen these viruses for a while, so the immunity is down for all these viruses,” said Khater.

Although there is no vaccine to prevent people from getting RSV, Public Health Director with the Kentucky River District Health Department, Scott Lockard, said there are ways we can help to prevent the spread.

“Frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizer, use a mask,” said Lockard. “By all means, if you’re sick, please stay home.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.