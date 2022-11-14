Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15

Crash on KY Highway 15
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard.

Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m.

Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging onto the bypass when a white Jeep wrangler was turning left from the Double Kwik.

The two cars collided, causing a passenger from the white Jeep and the driver from the black Chevrolet Sonic to be transported to Hazard ARH for non-life threatening injuries.

”There was a couple of injuries, two people got transported. Its still currently under investigation,” said Lucas Davis, a Hazard Police Department patrolman. “We got the information for the report. I’m supposed to be getting footage from the wreck later on through my email and speaking with a couple of witnesses.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the Hazard Police Department.

Patrolman Davis added that he advises everyone to obey all traffic signals and to be attentive to the road.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

