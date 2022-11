LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 28th Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be an afternoon game in Lexington.

The SEC announced Monday that the annual rivalry matchup between Kentucky and Louisville will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.

The Wildcats lead the series with an all-time record of 18-15 and hold a three-game win streak in the series.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.