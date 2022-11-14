Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan.

Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.

Each loved one lit a candle in her memory, leaving a reminder of the bright light she provided to those she touched - a light that went out too soon.

Maci’s mother, Jennifer McClure, made one request of Maci’s many friends who showed up Sunday: to not let her daughter’s life be forgotten.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do without her, so I need you all to really support us and love us,” McClure said. “All you girls come over to the house never leave us alone.”

Vigil organizers say they will gather again Tuesday to keep processing their emotions and keep celebrating Maci’s life.

