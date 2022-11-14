Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

WATCH | Prayer vigil for teen killed in crash into Kentucky river
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan.

Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.

Each loved one lit a candle in her memory, leaving a reminder of the bright light she provided to those she touched - a light that went out too soon.

Maci’s mother, Jennifer McClure, made one request of Maci’s many friends who showed up Sunday: to not let her daughter’s life be forgotten.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do without her, so I need you all to really support us and love us,” McClure said. “All you girls come over to the house never leave us alone.”

Vigil organizers say they will gather again Tuesday to keep processing their emotions and keep celebrating Maci’s life.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.
Child dies in Bell County house fire
WHITLEY CO FIRE
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
Whitesburg City Council member Earlene Williams dies.
Whitesburg City Council member dies

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
3 dead in UVA shooting, search continues for suspect
Berea College selects first woman to lead school
Berea College selects first woman to lead school
WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunshine returns to start the new week, but warmth does not
Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays
Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays
A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.
Child dies in Bell County house fire