Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays

Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays
Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the holidays right around the corner, some of the most delicious meals of the year are about to appear, but it’s also the time thatfirefighters say kitchen fires rise.

St. Albans Fire Marshall Chris Collins said leaving the kitchen while cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.

“About 60% of all non-fatal injuries are people trying to put out the fire themselves. And unfortunately, if the fire is too big, they panic. They try to put it out themselves, but it’s too late.”

Collins said every they try and emphasize the importance of being safe in the kitchen but really want to drive the point home after a St. Albans fire in 2021.

“Between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, we actually had a cooking-related fatality here in St. Albans,” He said.

Collins said there are quite a few things you can do.

This includes moving anything that can catch on fire away from the stove. Having a fire extinguisher in or very close to the kitchen and making sure there isn’t anything you can bump into on the stove and cause to spill.

He said working smoke alarms in your home is also important.

Also, if you have a grease fire in your home, don’t try and use water.

Collins said to either cover it with a lid or use your fire extinguisher.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
WHITLEY CO FIRE
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.
Child dies in Bell County house fire
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
Whitesburg City Council member Earlene Williams dies.
Whitesburg City Council member dies

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunshine returns to start the new week, but warmth does not
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Students asked to shelter in place at the University of Virginia due to nearby shooting
A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.
Child dies in Bell County house fire
There were dozens of people coming out to run alongside the birthday boys. Leo and Bernie just...
Birthday 5K raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky and Hindman Settlement School