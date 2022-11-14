DQ Roundball Preview: Jenkins Lady Cavaliers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins is looking to grow the chemistry of a young girls’ basketball team to translate into on-court wins.
“As the season went on we built together as a team and really focused on what each other could give the team,” said center Alexis Richie.
The Lady Cavaliers open the season against Council (Va.) on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at home.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.