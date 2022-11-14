DQ Roundball Preview: Jenkins Lady Cavaliers

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins is looking to grow the chemistry of a young girls’ basketball team to translate into on-court wins.

“As the season went on we built together as a team and really focused on what each other could give the team,” said center Alexis Richie.

The Lady Cavaliers open the season against Council (Va.) on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at home.

