DQ Roundball Preview: Jenkins Lady Cavaliers

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins is looking to grow the chemistry of a young girls’ basketball team to translate into on-court wins.

“As the season went on we built together as a team and really focused on what each other could give the team,” said center Alexis Richie.

The Lady Cavaliers open the season against Council (Va.) on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at home.

