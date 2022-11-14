DJ Wagner announces commitment to Kentucky

Camden's DJ Wagner #21 in action against Milton during a high school basketball game at the...
Camden's DJ Wagner #21 in action against Milton during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 1 prospect in the ESPN 100 Class of 2023 has announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky.

DJ Wagner, a 6′3″ combo guard out of New Jersey, joins his teammate Aaron Bradshaw in committing to the Cats.

Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards have all signed letters of intent to come to Lexington next fall.

