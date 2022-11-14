DJ Wagner announces commitment to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 1 prospect in the ESPN 100 Class of 2023 has announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky.

DJ Wagner, a 6′3″ combo guard out of New Jersey, joins his teammate Aaron Bradshaw in committing to the Cats.

Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards have all signed letters of intent to come to Lexington next fall.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.