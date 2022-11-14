Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire

A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.
A 10-year-old child died in a house fire in Middlesboro.(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron and Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/14/2022: The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire Sunday evening.

We are told Smolick was a student at Middlesboro Middle School.

Original Story:

Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening.

The house fire happened in Middlesboro.

Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

