Community mourns loss of Somerset football coach

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a popular high school football coach.

Coach Robbie Lucas died on Sunday. He had coached Somerset High School’s football team.

Friends say he is being remembered as someone who always lifted up others first.

Growing up and Lincoln County, playing his high school football there, then finding tremendous success at Somerset High School, where he won a state title. Several communities are now feeling such a big loss.

“It’s just a tough tough day,” friend Tim Estes said. “It’s always sad when you lose someone so influential to so many people.”

Estes coached Lucas as a high school payer, but the two remained close friends through the years.

“He coached hard. He learned. He listened. He met coaches from all over the state that he would listen to. He left a lasting impact on so many kids,” Estes said.

Lucas’ 2019 Briar Jumper team won the state title, with some of his players getting the attention of University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops.

“Also want to send my condolences to the Somerset community,” Coach Mark Stoops said during his regular Monday news conference. “Coach Robbie Lucas..2 of our players…Jason [Bruner] and Kaiya [Sheron]…was very close..to Coach Lucas and his family. What a great man. My condolences there.”

Somerset superintendent Kyle Lively says he also put others before him. It was never about him. He always wanted his accomplishments to be about the kids.

Lively said Lucas was an outstanding football coach, an excellent teacher, and an even better person. Lucas was just 51 and many did not even know he was fighting a serious illness.

“He said, ‘Coach, I don’t want this to be about me.’ He said ‘I want this year to be about the kids.’ He’s very quiet,” Estes said. “He didn’t want a lot of people to know…the inner circle knew.”

Friends say even as the illness was taking its toll..Lucas said the thing he hated the most was that it kept him from those he loved.

