City of Whitesburg mourns loss council member Earlene Williams

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlene Williams died just two days after getting re-elected to her fifth term on the Whitesburg City Council. She was 79.

Her death shook the city of Whitesburg, as she was a calming voice through everything.

“She never complained that I knew of. She was worried about her city, her neighbors,” Whitesburg City Council member Shelia Shortt said.

Coming up with descriptions for Williams was hard for people who knew her because of her great impact.

“The only way I can describe her in the city is an ‘angel on earth.’ She really was, and Earlene would do anything for anybody. She was such a positive person,” Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft said.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Williams took Craft under her wings after she lost her husband, former mayor James Wiley Craft, who died a year ago.

“We brought my husband back into town from Lexington after he had passed away, and the first person that I saw waiting for me at the funeral home was Earlene,” Craft said.

Williams and Craft both followed their husbands after they died by serving in the city, giving them an unshakeable bond.

“There’s been many a time that she and I have sat and we’ve chatted, we’ve laughed, and we’ve cried, and she’s always been there for me,” the mayor said.

Earlene Williams is survived by her two daughters Wendy Little and Nikki Bowling.

We now know her funeral arrangements. Her visitation was held Sunday night, but her funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Whitesburg.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.