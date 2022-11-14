Berea College selects first woman to lead school

BEREA, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Berea College in Kentucky has selected its next president.

Dr. Cheryl L. Nixon will become the first woman to lead the school in its 167-year history.

Nixon received unanimous support from the school’s Board of Trustees on Saturday.

She will begin the job on July 1, 2023. She will succeed current school President Lyle D. Roelofs, who is retiring.

Nixon said she shares Berea’s “focus on inclusive excellence.”

Berea is a private liberal arts college in the Appalachian foothills.

The school has a long tradition of outreach to students with limited financial resources.

