Athlete Advantage forms NIL collective for UK student-athletes

UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Athlete Advantage, an NIL-based collective, has formed “The 15 Club”, a membership-based collective to support UK student-athletes.

According to a release, the goal of the “15 Club” will be to level the playing field by creating a multi-million dollar fund that will mutually benefit both the donor and the student-athlete.

“Today, we are excited to announce the launch of The 15 Club,” said Athlete Advantage Founder, Ryan Miller. “The 15 Club is a membership organization that provides fans an opportunity to support student-athletes in the NIL space. It will feature exclusive experiences, events, unique memorabilia, and merchandise for fans who join and will directly contribute to the on-field success of Kentucky Athletics programs.”

For more information about The 15 Club, visit www.Kentucky15.com. To learn more about Athlete Advantage, visit www.AthleteAdvantage.xyz.

