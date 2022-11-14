Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Latest on Magoffin County Bus Crash - 4:00 p.m.
Latest on Magoffin County Bus Crash - 4:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - November 13, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - November 13, 2022
Jon Decker on the President's Trip to Indonesia - November 14, 2022
Jon Decker on the President's Trip to Indonesia - November 14, 2022
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold