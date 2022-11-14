3 dead in UVA shooting, search continues for suspect

Nov. 14, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT/WWBT) - Update: We are learning more about a shooting near the University of Virginia’s campus in Charlottesville.

Our sister station WWBT in Richmond reports three people were killed and two more were injured in the shooting. None of the victims have been identified.

In addition to the description of the suspect below, we have learned he may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Christopher Darnell Jones is a student at the university and was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018.

UVA President Jim Ryan posted an open letter on his Facebook page early Monday morning, confirming classes are canceled today and his condolences are with the affected families.

Original Story:

Officials are asking students on the main campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to shelter in place following a shooting near campus.

It happened around 10:30 Sunday night on Culbreath Road. UVA Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Christopher Darnell Jones. We are told Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

Officers did not release much information about the shooting, but said if anyone has seen Jones, to not approach him and to call 911.

In a post on his Facebook page, UVA President Jim Ryan described Jones as armed and dangerous.

In an email to students, Vice President and Dean of Students Robyn Hadley confirmed she is on campus and urged students and staff to follow the orders and that several law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

