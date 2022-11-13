Whitesburg VFW hosts Thanksgiving meal for community

Whitesburg VFW
Whitesburg VFW(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Nov. 13, 2022
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW partnered with Veterans Resource Group out of Western Kentucky to provide a Thanksgiving meal for flood survivors.

Anyone in the area could line up for many Thanksgiving favorites. Organizer Wilbur Miller said they felt called to help more than just veterans after seeing the flood destruction.

”We are willing to, you know, help the community. We might be a veterans group, but we feel like we should help the communities as well, not just the veterans,” Miller, the president of Veterans Resource Group, said.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Miller also said they plan on organizing more meals for the community in the future.

