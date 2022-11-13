God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise.

“Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.

He said their 19th annual Basket Brigade is meant to help those in Kentucky who need it most.

Many families are feeling the pain in their cupboards and their stomachs.

“The turkeys that we are providing this year cost us 30% more than a year ago. A year ago, we spent about 100,000 dollars on turkey. This year we’re spending almost 150,000 dollars just on the turkeys for sharing Thanksgiving,” Halligan said.

This year, they’re providing meals for 6,600 households.

Volunteers who helped pack non-perishable items say they’ve noticed higher prices when they go to checkout at the store.

One volunteer, Valerie Dutcher said, she was happy to come out and help again this year.

“Every year is great, but this year is greater than others. Especially for families, and especially with inflation. So it meant even more to us to be apart of it this year. There are families that look just like us who are in need,” Dutcher said.

Box after box, thousands of items were loaded and set aside for delivery.

Halligan said the demand for food in general has increased since last year as well.

In Fayette county, he says they typically provide services for 500 households a week, now that number is up to 700.

“For those who can help others now is an important time to help because the demand and the need is definitely up,” Halligan said.

He said he’s grateful for the help and support from the community.

