Frigid temperatures stick around to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat will be your friend this week as below-average temperatures continue. We are also tracking our next weather system by Tuesday.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays cold and calm overnight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures tumble into the mid-and-upper-20s. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans!

A beautiful day is on tap to start the work week! We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer but still cool. Highs top out in the upper-40s, and lows dip into the lower-30s by Monday night under a mostly clear sky.

Our Next Weather System

We are tracking our next rain chance by Tuesday. Scattered showers look to return under a mostly cloudy sky.

Early Tuesday morning, temperatures will be near freezing, so I would not be shocked to see a few snowflakes or sleet pellets, especially over our higher elevations. However, temperatures warm into the mid-40s by Tuesday afternoon, so precipitation will quickly transition to all rain. We are not expecting any problems. Overnight lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Middle of the Work Week

This complicated forecast continues into the middle of the work week.

Most of your Wednesday looks dry and chilly. Highs only reach the lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, models are starting to hint at possible snow flurries late Wednesday and early Thursday. We will keep a close eye on this and keep you updated. Overnight lows on Wednesday fall into the upper-20s.

Cold weather continues into Thursday. Again, a flurry or two is possible early, but most of us look dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures only top out in the upper-30s. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Models are trending drier for Friday and the weekend.

We look dry and chilly to close out the work week. Highs reach the lower-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

The forecast does not change much on Saturday and Sunday. We look to remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs stay in the lower-40s, and lows bottom out in the upper-20s on both days.

