DQ Roundball Preview: Jenkins Cavaliers

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Cavaliers are coming off the winningest season in school history and have set the bar high for the 2022-23 season.

”Just a couple weeks ago we sat down as a team and created all the goals for the 2022-23 season, and it looked much different than the goals that we had set out for the 2021-22 season, and I’m so excited,” said second-year head coach Winston Lee. “I think that we have a great opportunity to achieve those goals.”

The Cavaliers’ home season begins December 2 against Jackson City.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
Whitesburg City Council member Earlene Williams dies.
Whitesburg City Council member dies
WHITLEY CO FIRE
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
KHSAA football
Scores from Round 2 of high school football playoffs

Latest News

Will Levis completed 11 passes on 23 attempts for 109 yards against Vanderbilt
AP Poll: Kentucky drops out, receives no votes
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015
Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss
Chris Rodriguez shines against Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt ends 26-game SEC losing streak in Lexington
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 11, 2022