DQ Roundball Preview: Jenkins Cavaliers

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Cavaliers are coming off the winningest season in school history and have set the bar high for the 2022-23 season.

”Just a couple weeks ago we sat down as a team and created all the goals for the 2022-23 season, and it looked much different than the goals that we had set out for the 2021-22 season, and I’m so excited,” said second-year head coach Winston Lee. “I think that we have a great opportunity to achieve those goals.”

The Cavaliers’ home season begins December 2 against Jackson City.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.