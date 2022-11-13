Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have dropped out of the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to Vanderbilt.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee USC LSU Alabama Clemson Utah UNC Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Washington UCLA Kansas State UCF Notre Dame Florida State Cincinnati Tulane Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State NC State

Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all dropped out of the latest poll.

The top five is unchanged, with USC and LSU cracking the top seven.

Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia on November 19 at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

