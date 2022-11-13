Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have dropped out of the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to Vanderbilt.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- USC
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- UNC
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- Cincinnati
- Tulane
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all dropped out of the latest poll.
The top five is unchanged, with USC and LSU cracking the top seven.
Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia on November 19 at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.
