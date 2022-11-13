Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have dropped out of the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to Vanderbilt.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. UNC
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. Kansas State
  18. UCF
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Florida State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Tulane
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. NC State

Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all dropped out of the latest poll.

The top five is unchanged, with USC and LSU cracking the top seven.

Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia on November 19 at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

