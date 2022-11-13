AP Poll: Kentucky drops out, receives no votes

Will Levis completed 11 passes on 23 attempts for 109 yards against Vanderbilt
By The Associated Press and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is unranked following a loss to Vanderbilt, and received no votes from the media in the newest AP Top 25.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. UNC
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.

