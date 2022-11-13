AP Poll: Kentucky drops out, receives no votes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is unranked following a loss to Vanderbilt, and received no votes from the media in the newest AP Top 25.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon UNC Ole Miss Washington UCLA UCF Notre Dame Kansas State Florida State Tulane Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.

