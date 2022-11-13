AP Poll: Kentucky drops out, receives no votes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is unranked following a loss to Vanderbilt, and received no votes from the media in the newest AP Top 25.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- UNC
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- UCLA
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- Tulane
- Cincinnati
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.
