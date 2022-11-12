WEATHER WHIPLASH: Temperatures plummet for the weekend, snow flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We were spoiled with above-average temperatures for much of the work week. However, the Winter chill is back for the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

Cold air continues to filter into the region tonight. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s. Snow flurries will be possible in some spots, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. However, we are not expecting any issues.

Again, a snow flurry or two is possible early on Sunday, but we start to dry out and clear out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be below average. Highs struggle to make it out of the 30s in many locations.

The weather looks quiet and cold into Sunday night. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s. Be sure to bundle up!

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

We stay dry and cool on Monday. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Tuesday looks interesting. Another weather system looks to move through the region, and this will bring another round of scattered showers. Models are also hinting at some mixed precipitation in some spots. Temperatures look to stay above freezing, but this is something we will keep a close eye on. Highs top out in the mid-40s, and lows dip into the mid-30s.

A stray shower or two may roll over into Wednesday, but most of us look to stay dry. Gloomy weather looks to continue. Highs stay in the lower-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday is looking dry and cool. High temperatures stay in the lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows tumble into the mid-20s.

Models are hinting at another weather system by the end of the work week, but there is not good agreement right now. The GFS is showing showers, but the European is dry. We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.