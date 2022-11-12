WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Letcher Central at Corbin

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a big time playoff showdown in Class 4A and in the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

It’s our No. 7 team, the Letcher Central Cougars, traveling west to take on our top dog in the No. 1 Corbin Redhounds.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 (check your local cable listings for the channel number in your area). You can also catch every play on our website wymt.com and in the livestream player above.

