LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky was unable to generate momentum against the Commodores, falling 24-21 in Vanderbilt’s first conference win in 26 games.

The Cats were without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Chris Rodriguez found the endzone twice for Kentucky.

Kentucky-Vanderbilt final stats (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia on November 19 at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

