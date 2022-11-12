Scores from Round 2 of high school football playoffs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky high school football playoffs are in full swing.
Class 1A
Crittenden County, Bethlehem 20
Hazard 29, Williamsburg 0
Holy Cross (Louisville) 28, Campbellsville 0
Kentucky Country Day 36, Dayton 8
Newport Catholic 50, Frankfort 13
Paintsville 42, Bishop Brossart 16
Pikeville 43, Harlan 8
Raceland 43, Paris 6
Class 2A
Beechwood 62, Carroll County 14
Breathitt County 34, Martin County 21
Lexington Christian 42, Somerset 13
Lloyd Memorial 41, Walton-Verona 0
Mayfield 49, Murray 14
Metcalfe County 21, Danville 14
Owensboro Catholic 47, McLean County 32
Shelby 28, Middlesboro 21
Class 3A
Ashland Blazer 48, Belfry 7
Bardstown 21, Nelson County 7
Bell County 47, Fleming County 6
Christian Academy-Louisville 46, Elizabethtown 7
Greenup County 28, Lawrence County 7
Mason County 25, Estill County 0
Paducah Tilghman 56, Casey County 22
Union County 34, Hart County 20
Class 4A
Boyd County 43, Boyle County 21
Central 31, North Oldham 7
Corbin 49, Letcher Central 0
Franklin County 40, Spencer County 14
Johnson Central 43, Wayne County 6
Lexington Catholic 14, Bourbon County 0
Logan County 21, Hopkinsville 7
Warren East 28, Madisonville-North Hopkins
Class 5A
Bowling Green 34, South Warren 0
Fairdale 22, Atherton 0
Frederick Douglass 33, Covington Catholic 6
Owensboro 27, Greenwood 21
Scott County 29, Highlands 23
South Oldham 46, Seneca 0
Southwestern 35, North Laurel 7
Woodford County 49, Pulaski County 28
Class 6A
Ballard 26, Ryle 14
Bryan Station 45, Tates Creek 14
Bullitt East 36, DuPont Manual 35
Central Hardin 17, Daviess County 3
Henderson County 35, Meade County 6
Madison Central 45, Dunbar 42
Make 22, St. Xavier 21
Trinity 51, Simon Kenton 20
