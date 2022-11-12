Scores from Round 2 of high school football playoffs

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky high school football playoffs are in full swing.

Class 1A

Crittenden County, Bethlehem 20

Hazard 29, Williamsburg 0

Holy Cross (Louisville) 28, Campbellsville 0

Kentucky Country Day 36, Dayton 8

Newport Catholic 50, Frankfort 13

Paintsville 42, Bishop Brossart 16

Pikeville 43, Harlan 8

Raceland 43, Paris 6

Class 2A

Beechwood 62, Carroll County 14

Breathitt County 34, Martin County 21

Lexington Christian 42, Somerset 13

Lloyd Memorial 41, Walton-Verona 0

Mayfield 49, Murray 14

Metcalfe County 21, Danville 14

Owensboro Catholic 47, McLean County 32

Shelby 28, Middlesboro 21

Class 3A

Ashland Blazer 48, Belfry 7

Bardstown 21, Nelson County 7

Bell County 47, Fleming County 6

Christian Academy-Louisville 46, Elizabethtown 7

Greenup County 28, Lawrence County 7

Mason County 25, Estill County 0

Paducah Tilghman 56, Casey County 22

Union County 34, Hart County 20

Class 4A

Boyd County 43, Boyle County 21

Central 31, North Oldham 7

Corbin 49, Letcher Central 0

Franklin County 40, Spencer County 14

Johnson Central 43, Wayne County 6

Lexington Catholic 14, Bourbon County 0

Logan County 21, Hopkinsville 7

Warren East 28, Madisonville-North Hopkins

Class 5A

Bowling Green 34, South Warren 0

Fairdale 22, Atherton 0

Frederick Douglass 33, Covington Catholic 6

Owensboro 27, Greenwood 21

Scott County 29, Highlands 23

South Oldham 46, Seneca 0

Southwestern 35, North Laurel 7

Woodford County 49, Pulaski County 28

Class 6A

Ballard 26, Ryle 14

Bryan Station 45, Tates Creek 14

Bullitt East 36, DuPont Manual 35

Central Hardin 17, Daviess County 3

Henderson County 35, Meade County 6

Madison Central 45, Dunbar 42

Make 22, St. Xavier 21

Trinity 51, Simon Kenton 20

