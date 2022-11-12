Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the fatal crash along Route 10 in Harts.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
MGN
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday...
Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say
Connor Fugate signs with UK.
Connor Fugate signs with UK
Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK

Latest News

East Perry Veterans Ceremony - 6:00 p.m.
Whitesburg City Council Member Dies - November 11, 2022
Whitesburg City Council Member Dies - November 11, 2022
East Perry Veterans Ceremony - 4:00 p.m.
East Perry Veterans Ceremony - 4:00 p.m.
Fires in Rockcastle County - November 11, 2022
Fires in Rockcastle County - November 11, 2022
Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility