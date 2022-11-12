Kentucky Wildcats down Duquesne Dukes 77-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team back in action on Friday evening, welcoming in the new look Duquesne Dukes out of the Atlantic 10, as the Cats look to remain undefeated against the team from the Pittsburgh area.

A bit of a slow start for the Cats early in the first half, with Duquesne scoring the first three points of the game. But after a timeout, the Cats got it going, scoring the game’s next seven points. Kentucky took advantage of six consecutive field goals midway through the half to extend the lead to ten. Biggest lead of the first half for Kentucky would be 16, with Duquesne hanging around for much of the half.

The Dukes came out of the locker room with a head of steam, with four straight points forcing John Calipari to take a quick timeout. Duquesne would continue to hang around, but Kentucky would get the lead back up to 15 at the first media break.

A wonderful moment from the Cats at this point, bringing out coal miner Michael McGuire to be the “Y” after him and his family rode to the game on the team bus.

A little difficulty from Kentucky early in the second half, with several opportunities taken by Duquesne to cut into the Wildcat lead, but an 8-0 run near the middle of the half would extend the Kentucky lead back to 18. The lead would stay between 16 and 20 through much of the last quarter of the ballgame as the Wildcats pulled away late for the 77-52 victory.

Antonio Reeves led the Cats in points with 18, with C.J. Fredrick right behind in double-digits with 14 points . Ugonna Onyenso led the Cats in rebounds with 10 boards, just ahead of Jacob Toppin with 8. Sahvir Wheeler also posted a double-double with 11 points to go along with 11 assists, leading the team. Jimmy Clark III led Duquesne in points with 11.

You can see the full statistics here:

Full statistics from Kentucky's 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes on Friday evening, November 11, 2022. (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky remained short-handed to start the season, with reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe still out after his knee procedure, and Daimion Collins out due to personal reasons. At the same time, Sahvir Wheeler (knee) made his season debut early in the first half off the bench.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 2-0 on the season. Kentucky will travel outside the friendly confines of Rupp Arena for the first time on the young season to take on Michigan State as part of the State Farm Champions Classic. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and you can watch the action on ESPN.

