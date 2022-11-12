Check vaccines before traveling abroad

(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - Renewing your passport, booking a flight and finding the best deal on a hotel are just some items to check off your list before traveling abroad.

One task that may be overlooked though is checking vaccine recommendations.

“I always tell my patients if you’re about to travel somewhere, definitely make sure you know what’s required and recommended of you,” explained Kruti Yagnik, DO, an infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

The recommended vaccines to get before traveling abroad may depend on your age, overall health and vaccine history.

Some routine vaccines to consider include COVID-19, flu, shingles, polio and measles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes popular travel spots like Europe still have outbreaks of measles and other diseases vaccines can prevent.

Dr. Yagnik said to plan vaccinations ahead of the trip by visiting your healthcare provider or using a travel health specialist.

“I would definitely plan ahead. I would start looking into this at least four to six months before because some vaccines may require more than one dose. So just because you get vaccinated today, doesn’t mean you’re protected tomorrow. It takes your body some time to gain that immunity,” Dr. Yagnik said.

Travelers should consider it takes about two weeks after getting a vaccine to build immunity.

On the CDC’s website, there is a traveler’s health section where people can find which vaccines are recommended depending on the destination.

