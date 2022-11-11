Wildcat Harley Davidson London honors veterans

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Wildcat Harley Davidson in London hosted a lunch for veterans to thank them for their service.

Chris Minton, marketing and events coordinator for Wildcat Harley Davidson, said this was the first time they have been able to host the event since 2019 due to the pandemic, but the relationship between motorcycles and veterans goes back years.

“A lot of these guys get forgotten, especially in this day and age,” he said. “People just don’t think about it so it’s nice to be one of the few businesses that can actually say ‘hey we appreciate you guys, let us take care of you for once.’ Hopefully it’s something we will always continue to do.”

Minton added he was pleased with the turnout and loved getting to talk to the people there.

James Roark was at the event, and he said this day is very special to him. When he was a child, a Vietnam veteran sat down with him and changed his perspective, he added.

”Veteran has always touched my heart,” said Roark. “When I was a child, I told my parents that I would be joining the army, at 12 years old. When I turned of age that’s where I went. Joined the service, joined the United States Army.”

This event meant a lot to him, and he said he is glad people take the day to honor so many amazing people that he honors every day.

