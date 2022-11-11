Unsettled weather pattern carries us into the weekend, temperatures drop fast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances will be with us throughout your Veterans Day Friday and some spots might see a flake or two to start this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Do not forget your rain gear today. You will instantly regret it. Soggy and breezy conditions will be with us off and on all day. After starting out in the upper 50s in most spots, we will struggle to get into the low to mid-60s this afternoon. So long, 70s. We’ll see you again someday. Heavy rain is possible at times, thanks to the remnants of Nicole this morning and the cold front this afternoon. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks and streams, just in case.

The deeper into the evening we get, the drier it should get as everything starts to move out, at least briefly. Lows will eventually drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning under mainly cloudy skies.

Weekend Forecast

Our daytime high for Saturday will be whatever you are at where you live at midnight. Most locations should still be in the low to mid-50s at that point. Our temperatures will fall all day long. A quick-hitting system will impact us again to start your Saturday and could linger well into the afternoon hours. Snow is possible for our neighbors in the northern and western counties, but temperatures will play a major role in if you see flakes fly or not. I think most of us will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s while the moisture is here, keeping us with cold rain. By the time the temperatures get cold enough for snow to fall, the moisture should be gone. Lows will drop to around 30 overnight as the skies slowly clear.

Sunday looks pretty good, at least condition-wise. It will be cold and some spots will not make it out of the 30s. We’ve been saying that for several days now. Our official high is 40 and we’ll need the sun to do its thing to keep us at least a little warmer. And to think, just a few days ago, we were breaking temperature records with highs in the upper 70s. Welcome to November.

Extended Forecast

Monday keeps the sunshine around and temperatures should climb back into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds start to increase Monday night ahead of our next system. The cloud blanket should keep most locations in the low to mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

That’s when our next system could move in. Again, this one will be temperature based. A degree or two could make all the difference between a cold rain and a few flakes. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

