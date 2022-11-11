Southeast Kentucky empty stocking fund providing gifts for kids

empty stocking fund
empty stocking fund(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEKY Empty Stocking Fund is a program that buys gifts for kids during Christmas.

The program was started in 1988 by the Corbin Rotary Club.

Joe Caldwell, president of the SEKY Empty Stocking Fund said seeing the kids light up when they receive their gifts is so special.

“We give the children a pair of shoes, a pack of socks. We wrap the gifts of course and we get other things like personal blankets, backpacks if we can get some,” he said.

If you would like to sign your child up to receive gifts from the empty stocking fund. There will be one more day to apply on November 29th.

The program is also in need of donations to assist in buying the gifts for the children.

