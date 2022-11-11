Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power.

In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.

We’re told the scammers even leave a number to call to pay the bill to keep the power on.

Deputies say to use caution with any suspicious phone calls like these that you get. They say to warn your friends and family so they do not fall victim to this scam.

