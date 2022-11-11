Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week.

Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain.

Chuck Ferrell is the pastor at Ravenna Church of God in Estill County. He watched as hundreds of acres of wildfires burned through his community.

“It was very unnerving to witness this. To stand back.” Ferrell said. “You feel helpless in a way.”

While he felt helpless, Ferrell says he also felt grateful for those who fought the fires.

“Thank you is not enough for what they did. The tireless work. It’s hot work,” Ferrell said. “Until you have fought a fire, you have no idea what goes into that, especially with the terrain and challenges they had to face.”

The fires are now 100% contained. Due to weeks of dry conditions, the county has been under a burn ban and despite the rain, we are seeing in Estill county, the burn ban is still in effect.

Ronnie Riddell is the Estill County Director of Emergency Management. He says that without the help of so many crews, the damage caused by the fires would have been much worse.

“We so appreciate all the fire departments, both locally and from surrounding counties and from the state and national forestry that helped out with this,” Riddell said.

