PMC hosting job fairs to fill hundreds of positions

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is hoping to fill hundreds of job positions, sharing resources to broaden the region’s idea of what it means to work in healthcare.

“Being such a big employer for our region, we do have much more than just doctors and nurses,” said Director of Recruitment Services Christian Hagy. “We have everything you can think of, as far as all clinical positions- we have patient care jobs, we have jobs that aren’t for patient care- we have a job for everybody here.”

The hospital has positions open in most departments, with incentives, training programs, and more to help put the right people in the positions that work best for them.

From registrars to paramedics, clerk positions to LPNs, recruiters say they believe there is a job for anyone who is looking, at any skill level or any educational background.

“We definitely have jobs they are available. You know, people just gotta get out and look for them,” said recruiter Hunter Lowe.

In an effort to show the available positions and make the application process easier, PMC is hosting job fairs to showcase their needs and the things they have to offer.

“This is going to be guaranteed interview for you,” said Lowe. “Whether you’re looking for registered nurse, clerk position, food service- anything like that- we’ll be able to set you up for an interview.

The first job fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the second will be Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Both will be held at

You can see apply for jobs here, and follow the PMC recruitment team announcements here.

