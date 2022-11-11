Pike County funeral home continues decades-old Veterans Day celebration

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its 30th Veterans Day celebration Friday, finding shelter from the rain to keep tradition alive and honor those who serve and have served the country.

“I don’t feel that our youth really know what a veteran is or what they do sacrifice,” said Raleigh Wells with Thacker Memorial. “So, if we can attribute to that- just so they know what that is and the sacrifices they made- then we can leave the world a little bit more of a better place. ”

The event saw people of all ages, from an Elkhorn City Girl Scouts troop to the Shelby Valley High School JROTC, coming together at Annie E. Young Cemetery to honor veterans by placing flags on veteran graves. The Johns Creek DAV, a group present at the cemetery for most veteran funerals, was also in attendance for the event as veteran and Kentucky State Capitol Chaplain Lee Watts spoke to the crowd.

“I think it warms your heart,” said Wells. “If we can start at the very bottom and work our way up, we’re doing something.”

Wells said it is always a blessing to be part of a ceremony to give thanks those who have given so much to their nation.

“They missed out on the birthdays, the holidays. You know, they’re the empty seat at the table that’s not recognized. And then there’s veterans I know that are at the shelter currently who don’t have anybody. And they fought so hard and so diligently so that we can live in a better world. We have to recognize them.” Raleigh Wells

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.