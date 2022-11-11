National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass

The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.(Peppersmint via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Park Service is welcoming everyone to explore their national parks along with thanking those for serving our country.

The Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all National Park Service sites on Veterans Days.

Officials with the agency said they are also partnering with Operation Live Well to thank military personnel and their families by offering free annual and lifetime military passes.

According to the Park Service, the passes are a way to thank current U.S. military members, their dependents, Gold Star families, and military veterans for their support.

The team is encouraging those to explore recreational opportunities at public lands and waters nationwide. The passes provide free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.

According to the Park Service, the new interagency military lifetime pass will be available starting on Friday.

More information on military passes is available online from the NPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
Kentucky State Police
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash

Latest News

Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 6:00 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 6:00 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 5:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 5:30 p.m.
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Musk warns Twitter’s survival is at stake as staff quits