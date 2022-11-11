Morehead State cruises in home opener

MOREHEAD, KY -- Six Eagles scored in double figures and Morehead State’s men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 home schedule with a resounding 99-58 win Thursday against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena.

The Eagles were led by guard Branden Maughmer, who had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Forward LJ Bryan added a career-high 16 points off the bench, and graduate transfer Alex Gross chipped in as well with 15 points and two blocks. Guards Drew Thelwell (career-high 14), Kalil Thomas (10) and Trent Scott (10) also dotted double figures in points.

The Morehead State offense made hay from downtown, making eight threes on 24 attempts. Maughmer hit three treys for the Eagles in the contest.

The Morehead State defense caused its share of mistakes in Thursday’s game, forcing 19 turnovers while committing just seven. Those takeaways turned into 31 points on the other end of the floor. Thomas’ three steals led the way individually for the Eagles.

After jumping out to an 18-10 advantage, Morehead State went on a 10-0 run with 14:25 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Bryan, to increase its lead to 28-10. The Eagles then added seven points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 52-27 advantage. Morehead State did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 28 of its 52 points close to the basket.

Following intermission, Morehead State kept widening that lead, expanding it to 85-52 before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Tucson Redding’s layup, to grow the lead to 91-52 with 5:25 to go in the contest. The Eagles kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 99-58 win. Morehead State took care of business in the paint, recording 32 of its 47 points in the lane in the second period.

The Eagles remain at home to face in-state foe Bellarmine on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

