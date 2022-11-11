Kensley Feltner signs with Belmont

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lawrence County, a Bulldog has officially become a Bruin.

Lawrence County guard Kensley Feltner singed her letter of intent with Belmont on Friday afternoon, one of the later schools to enter consideration in her recruiting process.

”The atmosphere there is just awesome and it’s like...I can’t even describe it,” Feltner said. “We stepped foot on campus and just fell in love with it. Just it’s so beautiful and all the people there are great and I loved the girls that I met and the coaches are awesome and they’re an insanely good program and I’m just really excited to get going.”

Feltner nearly averaged a double-double last season for the Lady Bulldogs with 26.9 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.