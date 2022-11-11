Kensley Feltner signs with Belmont

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lawrence County, a Bulldog has officially become a Bruin.

Lawrence County guard Kensley Feltner singed her letter of intent with Belmont on Friday afternoon, one of the later schools to enter consideration in her recruiting process.

”The atmosphere there is just awesome and it’s like...I can’t even describe it,” Feltner said. “We stepped foot on campus and just fell in love with it. Just it’s so beautiful and all the people there are great and I loved the girls that I met and the coaches are awesome and they’re an insanely good program and I’m just really excited to get going.”

Feltner nearly averaged a double-double last season for the Lady Bulldogs with 26.9 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the fatal crash along Route 10 in Harts.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
MGN
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
Connor Fugate signs with UK.
Connor Fugate signs with UK
A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday...
Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say
Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Harlan Girls - November 11, 2022
Roundball Preview: Harlan Girls - November 11, 2022
Kensley Feltner Signs with Belmont - November 11, 2022
Kensley Feltner Signs with Belmont - November 11, 2022
Roundball Preview: Prestonsburg Boys - November 11, 2022
Roundball Preview: Prestonsburg Boys - November 11, 2022
WYMT Game of the Week
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Letcher Central at Corbin
The Lady Dragons look to bounce back from a 9-18 season.
DQ Roundball Previews: Harlan Lady Dragons