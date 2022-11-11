Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

WATCH | Harassing phone call made to residence hall where the Sophia Rosing incident took place
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall.

The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant.

UK police say that number has since been blocked and they say the original call came from outside the state of Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Kernel, the call included a racial slur on a loop.

UK says they are working to connect the desk attendants with resources.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

