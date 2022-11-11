Eastern Ky. elementary school thanks veterans for their service and sacrifice

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of our nation’s veterans and VFW members joined a special ceremony of celebration and thanks at East Perry Elementary School on Friday.

”It brings back the memory of what my dad did and, of course, World War II veterans rarely, if ever, talk about their experiences in the war,” said Charles Chalk with the VFW Auxiliary. “It just reminds me of what my father did so we can have a country of freedom, and the freedom that we have in our country today.”

Young students cheered for each veteran as their name was called out in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices to our country.

”The veterans are just so happy to be a part of that, and be able to present the programs to the students.” said Chalk. “You see it in their eyes, how that they enjoyed being honored for what they have done and not forgotten.”

Veterans Day is a day Lazarus Creech holds close to his heart. He just returned home after five years with the Army.

”There’s a lot of people out there that have laid down their life for everybody here, and I’ve known a few that have passed away since I’ve been in,” he said.

Danny Riley is currently serving in the United States Army National Guard. His son got to witness his dad being celebrated...

”Especially at his age right now, it’s the sacrifice, being able to put their reps in every day even when you don’t feel like doing it,” he said. “To teach that and mold them young, I think that helps them out longer in life because not everybody is willing to go that extra mile.”

