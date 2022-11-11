DQ Roundball Previews: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach and another year of experience, the Blackcats look to do some damage in the 58th District.

Prestonsburg finished 5-23 in last season, but there is plenty of room for optimism.

”We weren’t ready as a team yet,” said senior guard Caleb Lawson. “We didn’t focus on anything that we needed to and it showed horribly and this year, we’re all closer together as a team and we have been cracking down on everything we need to to actually be able to win games this year.”

Prestonsburg opens up the season against Lewis County on Mon., Nov. 28.

