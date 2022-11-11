DQ Roundball Previews: Harlan Lady Dragons

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Dragons look to bring experienced leadership to the 13th Region in 2022-23.

After half a season without head coach Tiffany Hamm Rowe after the birth of her son, Harlan is ready to put it all together.

”I’m excited for the girls I feel like...just based off last year this is an important season for them to bounce back, make it successful for them they put in a ton of work since I came back in the spring,” said Rowe.

The Lady Dragons open up the season at Corbin on Tue., Nov. 29.

