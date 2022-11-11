DQ Roundball Previews: Floyd Central Jaguars

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Jaguars have some shoes to fill, but have plenty of young talent eager to fill them.

After the loss of Jake Rainey last season, these Jaguars are putting in the work to build a contender in the 58th District.

”We’ve been competitive,” said junior forward Ronnie Sammons. “We’ve pushed each other to get better. That’s what you want early in the season.”

Floyd Central opens up the season on the road at Elliott County on Nov. 28.

